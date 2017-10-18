Kona, HI, delivered some stellar conditions for the triathletes who competed in the 2017 Ironman World Championship on Sunday, October 15. And the athletes delivered some lightning-fast performances, breaking more than one record.

Germany's Patrick Lange won the championship and completed it in a record-breaking time of 8:01:40, knocking off Craig Alexander's 2011 record of 8:03:56, according to Ironman. He logged 48:45 in the 2.4-mile swim, 4:28:53 on the 112-mile bike, and 2:39:59 during the 26.2-mile run.

[RELATED1]

Meanwhile, Switzerland's Daniela Ryf was victorious for the women. She's among an elite group of triathletes who've nabbed more than two wins at Kona (this is her third). She clocked a time of 8:50:47. She logged 53:10 in the 2.4-mile swim, 4:53:10 on the 112-mile bike, and 3:00:02 during the 26.2-mile run, per Ironman.

Feeling inspired to try your own triathlon? Check out some of our training plans and gear guide, then take a look at some of the triumphant moments from the word's pinnacle endurance event for motivation.