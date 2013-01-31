While there is something invigorating about running with hordes of people through the streets of New York or London, the crowds and pressure can be overwhelming. Why run shoulder to shoulder with tens of thousands of sweaty people on a cold day in a jam-packed city, when you can run alongside the beach or amongst wild animals with as much room as you want? With the help of ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes, we've compiled a list of some of the best—and often overlooked—marathons around the world. Get ready to see what you've been missing out on.
Get Men's Fitness Daily Newsletters
Subscribe to Men's Fitness and get up to 80% OFF the newsstand price!
Get the custom digital edition for your iPad or iPhone now!