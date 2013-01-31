Safaricom Marathon - June 24, 2017

They say going on an African safari is a once in a lifetime experience. Now imagine adding an unforgettable race into that equation. That's what you get when you head to the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya for the Safaricom Marathon where the only living things you will be sharing the wide-open space with will be lions and zebras. But have no fear: the race is manned by armed rangers in case any of that wildlife gets a little too up-close-and-personal. In fact, you'll be doing the animals a service since, thanks to sponsor Tusk and marathoners' fundraising efforts, last year $500,000 went to "help protect wildlife while mitigating poverty and providing educational opportunities throughout Africa," according to Tusk.



Sign up today for the 2017 race—registration closes on February 22nd!