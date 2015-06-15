These are best left in high school gym class for their potential to cause injuries in two places: the hip flexors and the spine. “During a situp, the rectus abdominis flexes the lumbar region of the spine approximately 35°, and, beyond that point, the movement is performed by hip flexors,” says Jeffrey M. Willardson, Ph.D., C.S.C.S., associate professor of kinesiology and sports studies at Eastern Illinois University and author of Developing the Core. With the feet hooked, the straining on the hip flexors is intensified. Harski doesn’t like them because they’re often done aggressively over and over, and “this flexion/extension pattern could be very tough on the spine.”

Try this instead: Willardson approves of the reverse crunch. To do: Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, and bend your knees so they’re above your hips. Engage through your abs muscles (like someone is about to sucker-punch you), then lift your hips up off the ground while bringing your knees toward your head and your toes toward the ceiling. Lower down with control, and try not to use momentum as you go from one rep to the next. Do 10 before taking a break.