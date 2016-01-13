While bodybuilding is not as complex as rocket science or brain surgery, the process of building muscle, gaining strength, and losing fat still takes a tremendous amount of knowledge and hard work. Beginners need the right information from the start so they can get maximum results—without injury, distress, or too much wasted time. And sure, your program will evolve as time passes. But much of what you learn, and put to use from the start, will create a solid foundation that will serve you throughout all of your years in the gym. Make sure you avoid these rookie mistakes so you start off strong and learn good habits that will serve you throughout your career.
