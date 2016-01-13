While there's nothing wrong with picking up your favorite bodybuilding magazine or visiting your favorite IFBB pro’s website to learn how your hero trains, don't try to copy what they do at first. Most pros have been training anywhere from 5-25 years to achieve their development and level of exercise tolerance. Most of their routines reflect their current workloads, not their starting workloads. Finally, most (if not all) pros are genetic freaks, which makes much of what they do inapplicable to 99% of trainees out there.

Start at a training level that makes sense for you, and you'll be much more likely to keep it up.