'That jacked guy' is everywhere. No joke. You might be in shape, but this guy is jacked. Even if you, yourself are jacked. You still recognize another jacked guy.

You see 'that jacked guy' everywhere. Everyone does. Say something crazy happens. If 'that jacked guy' is involved, any witnesses would 100% be describing him as 'that jacked guy.'

But, of course, she's not just some jacked guy. He could be any of you. He's just like the rest of us.

Meet nine of them here—and if you're inspired by seeing just how possible it is for you to be 'that jacked guy,' too, then take on their workout program and heed their advice.