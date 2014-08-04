Pullups aren't easy. But here's how to progressively bang out more and more.

Write down your personal record—the most reps you can do with good form. The next time you do pullups, take half your PR and do four sets of that number. So if you PR was 10, you'll do four sets of five reps. The next week, add one rep to each set. For Week 3, go back to one half of your PR number, and add 5lbs using a weighted belt. Continue progressing in this fashion.

The program looks like this:

Week 1 - 4 x 1/2 PR

Week 2 - 4 x 1/2 PR + 1 rep

Week 3 - 4 x 1/2 PR with 5lbs

Week 4 - 4 x 1/2 PR + 1 rep with 5lbs

Week 5 - 4 x 1/2 PR with 10lbs

Week 6 - 4 x 1/2 PR + 1 rep with 10lbs

Week 7 - 4 x 1/2 PR with 15lbs

Week 8 - 4 x 1/2 PR + 1 rep with 15lbs

Week 9 - retest your max