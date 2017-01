Pullups are flat-out hard as hell. Here's how to really pull your weight:

1) Elastic bands

Use elastic assistance bands for a boost. That'll help get you to knock out a few more reps than you otherwise would.

2) Negative Pullups

Focus on the lowering portion rather than the lift. Find a low bar and jump up so your chest in near bar level, then slowly lower yourself.

3) Forced Reps

When your muscles are on fire, have a training partner give you a boost to crank out two to three more reps.