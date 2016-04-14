Men love to lift heavy dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells and make use of many of the machines in the gym. But, you don't always have to train that way. In fact, there's one piece of equipment you may be neglecting that could seriously help you to improve your lifts:

"The TRX Suspension Trainer improves functionality for power lifts (i.e., the squat, deadlift, hang clean and overhead press)," by challenging your stability, overall strength, and mobility—elements that are absolutely crucial for complex, multi-joint strength training moves and power production, says TRX master instructor Neil Mallinson, C.S.C.S.

"In this workout, the emphasis is on hip, knee, and shoulder mobility, designed to improve function for lifting and also significantly improve your strength," says Mallinson, noting that you'll also be required to use small stabilizer muscles to keep your body balanced while you're elevated off the ground or in the air.

So, if you want to improve your PR in all the major lifts and difficult power moves, you'd be wise to put down to weights for a day or two and try these 10 moves instead. You'll see those numbers sky rocket over time.

Note: You'll need to be able to hold a strong, solid plank as a foundation for the movements in this workout. If you're a beginner, work on strengthening your core before progressing to the more difficult exercises.

A proper dynamic warmup including mobility drills is highly recommended before you jump into this routine.

Specific sets and reps are only recommendations based on your experience and training level.