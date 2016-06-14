It’s too hot to go to the gym. It’s too rainy. It’s too humid. It's too [insert your favorite excuse here.] We’ve heard them all. But, you don't have to go to the gym to get in a good workout. You can do this quick, three-exercise workout routine any time, any place. So, next time you’re thinking of skipping a day, come back to this routine, and give it a try.

1) Close-Grip Pushup

Sets: 3

Reps: 15

Rest: 60-90 sec

2) Stepup

Sets: 3

Reps: 20

Rest: 60-90 sec

3) Blurpee

Set: 3

Reps: 20

Rest: 60-90 sec