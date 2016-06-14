It’s too hot to go to the gym. It’s too rainy. It’s too humid. It's too [insert your favorite excuse here.] We’ve heard them all. But, you don't have to go to the gym to get in a good workout. You can do this quick, three-exercise workout routine any time, any place. So, next time you’re thinking of skipping a day, come back to this routine, and give it a try.
1) Close-Grip Pushup
Sets: 3
Reps: 15
Rest: 60-90 sec
2) Stepup
Sets: 3
Reps: 20
Rest: 60-90 sec
3) Blurpee
Set: 3
Reps: 20
Rest: 60-90 sec