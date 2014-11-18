Guys have been tossing around weights to build mass for quite some time. A lot has changed since back in Arnold's day, but a lot has also stayed the same. The Standards are bare-bones muscle-building tactics. Straight sets, moderate rest, and traditional exercises.

The workout

1. Barbell Bench Press

3-5 sets

8-12 reps

60-90 seconds rest

2. Incline Dumbbell Press

3-5 sets

8-12 reps

60-90 seconds rest

3. Dumbbell Flye

3-5 sets

8-12 reps

60-90 seconds rest

4. Pushups

3 sets to failure

60 seconds rest

