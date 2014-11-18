Guys have been tossing around weights to build mass for quite some time. A lot has changed since back in Arnold's day, but a lot has also stayed the same. The Standards are bare-bones muscle-building tactics. Straight sets, moderate rest, and traditional exercises.
The workout
1. Barbell Bench Press
3-5 sets
8-12 reps
60-90 seconds rest
2. Incline Dumbbell Press
3-5 sets
8-12 reps
60-90 seconds rest
3. Dumbbell Flye
3-5 sets
8-12 reps
60-90 seconds rest
4. Pushups
3 sets to failure
60 seconds rest
