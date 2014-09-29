Barbell bench presses followed by incline presses and closing out with flyes is so typical. Hell, you've probably been doing that since high school. It doesn't just get boring after a while—it can also completely freeze your progress. This workout from NYC-based personal trainer Mike Beringer is the antidote. It follows what is commonly known as the "pre-exhaustion" method. It's been around forever, and it's still talked about today because it's just so damn effective.

When you're hitting the bench, have you ever had your triceps get tired before your chest even feels a pump? Well, that could be holding back how much muscular stimlation is actually happening in your chest. The best way to avoid it? Pre-exhaust your chest with high repetitions of flyes beforehand. The idea is to beat up the primary mover (in this case, your chest), before your triceps and shoulders even get involved. While you may not be as strong in your other lifts, you'll be sure you're hitting every fiber in there.

The workout

1. Complete one set of cable crossovers (upper, middle, and lower) x 25, 20, 15

* This is the pre-exhaust

2. Pullovers 3 sets x 20, 15, 12

3. Dips 3 sets x 20, 15, 12

4. Physioball dumbbell press 3 sets x 12, 10, 8

5. Incline alternating dumbbell press 3 sets x 12, 10, 8

