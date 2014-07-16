The back. It's a muscle group that, when adequately beefed up, can make a skinny guy look as brawny as your gym's resident bodybuilder. Add a stack of back muscle onto a guy who's already bulky, and he's going to look like a total monster.

But, for some guys, the standard "back day" workouts just don't do the trick when it comes to gaining mass. That's where this five-move, unconventional circuit comes in.

Personal trainer, physique competitor, and HUMANFITPROJECT contributor Joey Frad pieced this routine together to help you build the mass you've been working toward.

The workout

1. Meadows row

Sets: 3

Reps: 8

2. Wrist pullup

Sets: 3

Reps: 12

3. Seated one-arm high-cable lat pulldown

Sets: 3

Reps: 12

4. Iso-lateral standing pullover

Sets: 3

Reps: 12

5. 3-count shrugs

Sets: 3

Reps: 15

For more workouts from the series visit mensfitness.com/thespecifics.

Note: All of the workouts in The Specifics are not to done collectively in one week. They are one-offs to add into your regular mix.