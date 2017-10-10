Planning gym time around a weird work schedule is challenging. Overcoming the hurdles of working out at home is difficult. And once you welcome a baby into the equation, preventing your hard-earned physique from becoming a bona fide "dad bod" is virtually impossible.

But consider this: Even if you skip the gym, you can get a great workout in the comfort of your living room with one versatile weight—your child.

“Creativity is the key to keeping this fun," says Paul Tremblay, a Reebok trainer and owner of CrossFit NCR. "The at-home, father-child workout puts that creative spin on the norm."

Plus, doing a workout at home with your son or daughter is the perfect way to break a sweat, tire out your kid, and avoid the crappy workout DVDs you've been holding onto since 2005.

Here, Tremblay demonstrates the ultimate father-child workout with his son, Felix.

How to do it

This workout is designed as a circuit. Do 10 reps of each move back-to-back. That's one circuit. Then repeat the workout from the start for a total of 2–3 rounds (or more) depending upon how much time you have, and how cooperative your child decides to be that day.

Be mindful and cautious about your form and speed. This is your child, so use common sense. And if Junior decides to take a nap in the middle of your circuit, there are plenty more at-home workouts you can do in 20 minutes or less.