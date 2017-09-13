As a lot of guys near the finish line of their weight-loss goals, they’ll find that their progress has stalled. Even after weeks of dedicated effort in the gym and healthy eating, the scale will refuse to yield that last 10 pounds. Lots of guys will think: What gives? My weight-loss plan was working before—why isn’t it working now?

Here’s why: As you whittle away the excess fat, the game changes.

See, lots of guys will say they just want to “lose the last 10 pounds.” But by that stage of their physical transformation, what they really want is to attain a lower body fat percentage and a bigger, more defined musculature. And for that, they need to shift gears on their previous weight-loss plan to something that more closely matches the next phase of their goals.

To get the details on attaining that chiseled look, we talked to two expert trainers: Mike Donavanik, C.S.C.S., a Los Angeles-based personal trainer and creator of the Extreme Burn workout series, and Aaron Guy, C.P.T. (NASM), a three-time NPC competitive bodybuilder and personal trainer at The Phoenix Effect in Los Angeles. Here, they present some of their hard-earned wisdom on the best techniques, strategies, and game-changing motivators that will help you shed your last vestiges of flab and lock down the body you want.