Admire those ridiculously ripped guys from The Expendables? Here’s a secret that’ll come as both a relief and a letdown: Physiques like those of Stallone and crew have the life expectancy of a mayfly—a day or two after the shoot.

We’re not saying it’s CGI or Photoshop that’s responsible for creating these onscreen bodies. Rather, it’s a secret, weeklong get-shredded strategy that separates people who make their living with their bodies from guys like us who just want to eat popcorn and watch them dodge bullets. The movie stars, the underwear models, the pro bodybuilders—they don’t look like that all the time. They can’t. But when it’s go time, they’re ready with Hollywood’s biggest get-shredded secret.

Thing is, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be in on the secret, too. Whether you’re planning a last-minute vacation, or auditioning for latest action movie there’s a method you can follow to get as lean and hard as possible, so your muscles look like they’ve been shrink-wrapped by your skin. Follow these seven steps to get “the body” for your big moment.

DOWNLOAD The 21-Day Shred app for iOS to get the full training program, diet, and more. No iOS? No problem. Get a COPY of the PDF.