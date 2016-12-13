Just eat it! It’s a great way to mentally refocus and crush cravings, so do it without guilt!

My nutrition guru, Philip Goglia, Ph.D., of Performance Fitness Concepts, recommends sticking with one cheat meal a week—and always on the same day every week (Remember: It’s a cheat meal, not a cheat day.) Weight loss Cheat meal strategies for weight loss How to optimize your indulgences to further your gains.

“A weekly cheat meal creates a spike in calories, which can temporarily increase your overall metabolic rate,” says Goglia. The result: You’ll knock down some cravings and boost metabolism over the long term.

Be warned, though: You may go through a bit of digestive purgatory for about 48 hours. Expect gas and bloating from an epic cheat meal—you’ve been on a nutritional “purity” journey all week and now you’ve been to the trailer park of food choices.

But don’t worry—you can always blame the dog. Mass building The glycogen depletion workouts to do before feasting With these routines, a food surplus can build more muscle.

Gunnar Peterson is a celebrity trainer and columnist for Men's Fitness. Follow him on Twitter.