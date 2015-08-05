Take the time to master this recipe, so your chicken breasts come out perfectly every time. Once you can make these with your eyes closed, you can start experimenting with simple sauces like salsa and chutney.

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 4

Start to Finish: 20 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts, preferably organic

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Rinse and thoroughly dry chicken.

3. Place salt and pepper in a small dish.

4. Sprinkle the salt and pepper mix over the chicken to create a fine, even layer on both sides. You will likely not need the full amount of salt and pepper, especially if your breasts are smaller than 8 ounces.

5. Heat coconut oil in a cast iron skillet over high heat. When you start to see a bit of smoke rising from the pan, remove from heat. Add chicken to hot pan and do not move from the initial spot.

6. Add pan back to flame and reduce to medium-high heat. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Check for adequate browning before flipping. Cook, uncovered, for an additional 2-3 minutes.

7. Place the entire pan into the oven to finish cooking.

8. Set the timer for 8 minutes then check the internal temperature to get a gauge of where you are.

Once you reach 160F, remove from oven and let sit in pan for a few minutes longer. The goal is to reach 165F but not exceed 175F.

Recipe and photo by Jessa L. Nowak, MS, RD of In Wealth and Health.