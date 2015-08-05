Pork is another lean protein to help get your muscles fit and lean. If making the salsa seems daunting, then start by making the jerk chicken pork on its own. You can always buy jarred mango salsa at the market or make the salsa in advance and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 30 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
For the Pork:
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons jerk seasoning
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1-1 1/4 pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed of fat and silver-skin
For the Salsa:
1 cup fresh pineapple, washed and diced
1/2 cup fresh mango, washed and diced
1/4 cup red onion, washed and diced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro, washed
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons diced jalapeño, washed
Salt, to taste
1 lime, washed and quartered
Instructions:
1. In a small bowl, mix half of the olive oil with the jerk seasoning and salt. Spread mixture evenly over the pork. Place the pork in a resealable plastic bag, seal and marinate it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
2. While pork is marinating, make the salsa. In a mixing bowl combine all of the salsa ingredients and mix well. Season with salt to taste.
3. Remove the pork from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for about 15-20 minutes.
4. Heat a heavy non-stick pan, such as a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat until hot, about 3-5 minutes. Add the remaining oil to the pan and then the pork. Cook about 2 minutes per side, until browned. Cover loosely with foil, reduce the heat and cook, turning occasionally, until internal temperature reaches a minimum of 145°F in the thickest part of the pork.
5. Remove the pork from the pan and let it rest for at least 3 minutes.
6. Slice the pork and serve topped with pineapple-mango salsa. Serve with a lime wedge.
Recipe and photo courtesy of The Cutting Board Blog by chef Sara Haas RDN, LDN.