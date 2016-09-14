If you're looking to stick to a focused nutrition plan, it’s important to fuel your morning with a well-balanced breakfast that can help you make it through a workout and your busy day. It’s also an opportunity to take in important nutrients that can help build muscles and help your body stay ripped.

Often, breakfast options are overloaded with refined carbs and added sugars that can leave you sluggish and hungry. Instead, whip up these 10 lower-carb options that have a maximum of 16 grams of carbs per serving.