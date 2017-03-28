Superstar comedian Kevin Hart has been fit and shredded for a long time now, but he wants everyone to remember the hard work it took to get him there.
The October 2016 Men’s Fitness cover star posted a photo to Instagram showing off his ripped six-pack and made sure everyone knows he’s hungry for more, saying: “not done yet....The road to becoming the best version of myself continues!!!”
Hart made sure to thank his trainer, Ron “Boss” Everline—who previously detailed Hart’s intense workout routine for Men’s Fitness—and also wrote “hard work pays off” when it comes to getting shredded:
Transformation Thursday.....The only time that you should look back in life is to see how far you've came!!!! I'm not done yet....The road to becoming the best version of myself continues!!! #HustleHart #Motivation #MoveWithHart #Results #hardworkpaysoff .....Shoutout to my partner in fitness @justtrain1 for helping me change my life
Everline responded to Hart’s pic by putting it side-by-side with an older photo of the comedian to show how far Hart has come:
Want to get as ripped as Hart?
Try the workout that got him there and read more from Men’s Fitness on the lifestyle, diet, and training routine Hart uses to stay so fit: