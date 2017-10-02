Former JLS singer Marvin Humes has a surprise for his fans.
The former Voice UK host has been spending his free time in the gym over the past few months, putting his body through an impressive transformation.
While Humes wasn’t overweight or anything close, he’s forged his otherwise everyman upper body into a muscular, chiseled physique. Working with trainer Peter Mac, Humes has sculpted a six-pack and increased his muscle size in his upper body over the last three months.
Here’s a closer look at the progress Humes has made:
Big up man like Peter Mac..mad respect bro 👊🏽 #Repost @pmacfitness (@get_repost) ・・・ S E L F • I M P R O V E M E N T . . @marvinhumes - From day ONE (3/4Months ago) till now. Started off as a client, now a homie. And you want the best for your friends. #Transformation ALL WE ASK IS TRUST!! ------------------------------------ #BeTheBestYou #PMacfitness
Over the last few months, Humes has been sharing his workouts on Instagram, showing off some of the boxing training, bodyweight moves, powerlifting, and other methods he’s been using to stay in shape.
Here’s a look at how he’s been doing it:
