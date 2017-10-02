Former JLS singer Marvin Humes has a surprise for his fans.

The former Voice UK host has been spending his free time in the gym over the past few months, putting his body through an impressive transformation.

While Humes wasn’t overweight or anything close, he’s forged his otherwise everyman upper body into a muscular, chiseled physique. Working with trainer Peter Mac, Humes has sculpted a six-pack and increased his muscle size in his upper body over the last three months.

Here’s a closer look at the progress Humes has made:

Back Gainz after 4 weeks training with @pmacfitness week 5 begins tomo gotta work off this weekend 🤦🏽‍♂️#TeamSport #PmacFitness A post shared by Marvin Humes (@marvinhumes) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Over the last few months, Humes has been sharing his workouts on Instagram, showing off some of the boxing training, bodyweight moves, powerlifting, and other methods he’s been using to stay in shape.

Here’s a look at how he’s been doing it:

Sometimes I get to train with the beast!!! Big shout out to @PmacFitness this guy is a machine and someone I have a lot of respect for.. a great motivator and now a friend! Summer 2018 body loading 😂 #TeamSport #BeTheBestYou 🎥 @NoKwamz A post shared by Marvin Humes (@marvinhumes) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Big back day today with @PmacFitness in the iron jungle.. just 5 more he says after I've already banged out 3 sets of 12.. keep going until you can't do no more he says.. these are the times I'm grateful for my long neck #Progress #TeamSport 👊🏽 A post shared by Marvin Humes (@marvinhumes) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Just mixing it up with @pmacfitness doing a bit of pad work whilst the sun still shining-ish and channeling my inner @RioFerdy5 👊🏽 @nokwamz 🎥 A post shared by Marvin Humes (@marvinhumes) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

