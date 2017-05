On Sunday, May 7, 2017, top A-listers came together to celebrate the 26th annual Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.

For the first time, the ceremony presented honors for work in television and cinema. It was also the first time a genderless Best Actor in a Movie was awarded, so all actors and actresses competed—together—within one category.

Here are the celebs who turned heads and left a lasting impression.