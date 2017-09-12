So you've been having the time of your life with your girlfriend, and you're ready to pop the question.

Great idea, right? You'll always have a workout buddy.

Not so fast—getting hitched may not make you happier or healthier. Here's why:

1. Health declines

Marriages, over time, led to declines in overall health, a 16-year Swiss survey, published in Social Forces, of more than 11,000 adults found.

2. It’s not always nirvana

A review of 18 studies found that markers for happiness increased only slightly after tying the knot and then slid back to single levels, per research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

3. It can get you down

Depression also follows the same trend of improving and then becoming worse after a period of marriage.