July 1 is Canada Day.

This year, July marks the 150th anniversay of the 1867 North America Act (Constitution Act), according to Canada Day Montreal. The date commemorates the unity of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick to create the Canada Federation.

So, in honor of Canada’s “birthday,” let’s take a look at some of the stunning women who’ve come from the great land up north, eh? Here are 13 of the sexiest Canadian leading ladies, their birthplace, and what they're best known for.