Brooke Burke-Charvet is looking hotter than ever. And that's saying something, considering the gorgeous model posed for Playboy more than a decade ago.

She's best known for her role as host of Dancing With the Stars. She was actually the first to win in 2008, with partner Derek Hough. Clearly, she's a natural athlete.

Now she's entering the fitness realm. Come December, she'll launch her own fitness app, Brooke Burke Body. Here she is working on some material—squatting...on a boat...in a bikini.