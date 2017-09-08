LPGA Tour golf star Paige Spiranac really heats up the course.

With more than 1 million Instagram followers, she’s one of the most popular female athletes in the world. And she's only getting started.

The 24-year-old won her first-career pro tournament in 2016 on the Cactus Tour at the Orange Tree Golf Resort, and now she’s tearing up the LPGA Tour.

Spiranac is very active on Instagram, often posting selfies from the golf course and videos of her tearing it up in the gym, like this one doing a high-intensity interval training circuit with box jumps and med ball slams:

One of the best HIIT circuits after back and shoulders tonight 💪🏻 #fitness #606fit #strongissexy #workworkwork @606_fit A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Nov 20, 2016 at 5:10pm PST

Spiranac made headlines in July 2017 after the LPGA instituted a new, strict dress code, saying she thought the rules "are stifling the growth of the women’s game," according to Fortune.

The San Diego State graduate has also used her star power to promote good causes. Spiranac supports anti-bullying campaigns, and she starred in a video for PETA to spread the word about how hot temperatures can affect dogs and other animals in the summer.

Here are Spiranac’s top Instagrams.