They're some of the most beautiful women in the country, but only one will be crowned Miss America.

On the second day of the preliminary competition, Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti came one step closer to nabbing the Miss America crown after winning the swimsuit challenge on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

The stunning 22-year-old brunette from Shreveport wowed the panel of judges with her white bikini, toned stomach, and perfectly sculpted legs.

Miss Louisiana wasn't the only bikini-clad competitor to turn heads, though: Here are the hottest women from the Miss American 2018 swimsuit preliminary competition.