Everybody loves the NBA season.

There’s nothing like watching the best athletes in the world pull off feats of strength night in and night out, going coast-to-coast with amazing dunks, unbelievable passes, and thunderous blocks.

You know who also loves the NBA? Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Victoria Brito, and Cindy Bruna. Along with pals Josephine Skriver, Precious Lee, Alla Kostromichova, and Robin Holzken, the models each donned the jerseys of their favorite teams and spent some time with the Larry O'Brien trophy to celebrate the start of the 2017-2018 NBA season.

Put that together? Man, you got seven pics of supermodels, the NBA trophy, and emblems of winning all in one gallery. That's a whole lot of love.