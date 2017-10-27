People who smoke marijuana regularly definitely need to be wary of the many effects weed may have on their bodies. One thing they probably don't have to be concerned about? Their sex drives.

People who say they smoke weed every day also say they have more sex, according to a new study from Stanford University.

Doctors and scientists had previously voiced concerns that blazing up may kill your sex drive. But Stanford researchers analyzed data from more than 50,000 people between the ages of 25 and 45 via the National Survey of Family Growth, and they found that the frequent smokers definitely fired up their sex lives along with their vapes and bongs.

Nonsmoking women reported knocking boots an average of six times during the previous four weeks, while daily tokers said they did it just more than seven times. For men, the numbers are similar: Nonusers did the dirty an average of 5.6 times over the previous four weeks, while those who smoked daily reported 6.9 times. That's about 20% more sexual intercouse for team Reefer Madness.

“Frequent marijuana use doesn’t seem to impair sexual motivation or performance. If anything, it’s associated with increased coital frequency,” said senior study author Michael Eisenberg, assistant professor of urology, according to the university press release. (Make a note: The next time someone suspects you're having sex more often, just say you're dealing with a bout of "increased coital frequency".)

The results don't prove that pot actually causes higher sex drives, but they do hint at it, according to Eisenberg. This is the first study to look at the relationship between marijuana and sex frequency in the United States, but it's about time, considering an estimated nearly 25 million American adults use it, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“The overall trend we saw applied to people of both sexes and all races, ages, education levels, income groups, and religions, every health status, whether they were married or single and whether or not they had kids,” Eisenberg said.

New studies are constantly done on the effects that weed has on your body, but for now, a low sex drive isn't one you need to get paranoid about.