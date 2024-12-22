Skip to main content
These Are the 9 Best Running Shoes for Men

We tested and reviewed the best shoes for 2025, with picks for racing, stability, wide feet, and price.

By Nick Hilden
Plant-based meat alternatives linked to depression

Study Finds "Concerning" Mental Health Link for Popular Vegetarian Foods

Consumers had a 42 percent increased risk of this mental health disorder.

By Kelsey Kryger, C.P.T.
fage, ratio, and oikos high protein yogurt

The 9 Best High-Protein Yogurts, According to Dietitians

We asked the experts. These yogurts are the cream of the crop.

By Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D.
AI Doctors on social media

Watch Out for AI-Generated Doctors on Social Media

These scams are taking over social media. Can you spot them yourself?

By Kelsey Kryger, C.P.T.

