The oncoming warm weather brings with it the summer blockbuster movie season, which with this day and age means a slew of action/CGI/special effects-packed superhero movies.

These box office mainstays often provide a great excuse to spend a couple of hours in an ice-cold theater on some of the hottest days of the summer.

It’s also a time to see which actors worked out obsessively to get ripped for their big screen superhero gigs. (We're looking at you, Chris Pratt and Henry Cavill.)

In this list, we catalog some of the strongest superheroes in film history, along with the actors who trained meticulously to look the part.