Florian Munteanu, get ready for your close-up.

The Romanian heavyweight boxer (he was born in Germany) was cast to play the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) alongside star Michael B. Jordan, Munteanu announced Tuesday.

Jordan will be reprising his role as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed (a legendarily bulked Carl Weathers). Sylvester Stallone will once again play his iconic character Rocky Balboa. While plot details are still under wraps, it’s all but assured that Munteanu’s character will fight against Jordan's Creed at some point in the film.

Munteanu definitely has the muscle to take on the role as Drago’s son. Just look at his Instagram:

Now, Munteanu will step into the ring in his first major role in an American production.

Here’s how Munteanu trains to become such a shredded beast.

Creed 2 will be released on November 21, 2018.