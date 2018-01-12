The Broadcast Film Critics Association's annual Critics' Choice Awards were presented on Jan. 11, 2018, at the Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar in California. Celebrities flocked to honor the best films and television series of 2017.

Everyone's new favorite badass female superhero flick, Wonder Woman, took home the award for best action movie, and Margot Robbie took home the award for best actress in a comedy for her starring role in I, Tonya.

The ever-radiant Olivia Munn hosted the awards, but plenty of our favorite actresses hit the red carpet. Check out some of the most stunning looks.