Keanu Reeves is gearing up to start production on John Wick: Chapter 3, which will be released in 2019. That's right: John Wick is officially back for a third go-round.

But after battling actors like Adrianne Palicki, Alfie Allen, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, and countless unnamed bad guys in the first two films, Reeves needs some new blood (literally) for the cast of the sequel.

So: Who will he fight this time?

Reeves does most of his own stunts, dating back to his days on The Matrix, and the John Wick series is no different.

“There’s an incredible stuntman who doubles John Wick,” Reeves told Men's Fitness in March. “They hit him with a car. He’s standing there, and they hit him—that’s a stunt. Me? I’ll shoot some guns, flip some people—and that’s action. So, yeah, I do as much action as I possibly can, because I love it—and I love the opportunity to bring the audience along. I want to be able to do everything. Since The Matrix, I’ve used this term, ‘super-perfect’. As in, ‘Can we get it super-perfect?’ That’s part of what makes [a great action film] a pressure cooker. It’s the intensity of just trying to do the best you can in the circumstances that you have.”

We asked Men’s Fitness readers their best suggestions for the sequel, and if any of these dream cast options end up in the film, expect one of the biggest, most badass action movies ever.

Here’s a look at who you think John Wick should battle in Chapter 3, ranked according to their action-movie experience, skill at portraying villains, and cinematic track record.