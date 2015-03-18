The insanely popular Fast and Furious movie franchise may be all about the cars, but if it weren’t for a few lovely ladies, it may not shine as bright.

Over the course of the last 14 years (yes, it's been around for over a decade), many gorgeous gals have graced the screen opposite Vin Diesel and company. Sure, the stunningly talented (not to mention, badass) Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster have become mainstays, but what about some of the other women?

Here are the 7 most attractive ladies of the Fast and Furious series.