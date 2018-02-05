The Super Bowl is always a star-studded event.

For as much as it’s about the players on the field, the biggest sporting event of the year brings out plenty of celebrities hoping to see a great game.

This year, Super Bowl LII delivered on all counts. The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in a high-octane, offensive affair—setting the record for most total offensive yards in an NFL game.

The celebrity attendees didn’t disappoint, either—with Justin Timberlake handling the halftime show, and stars like die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fans Bradley Cooper and Miles Teller present in Minneapolis.

Here’s a look at the nine best celebrities who attended the Super Bowl.