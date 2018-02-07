Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, and he's headed out to the frontier.

The legendary Hollywood superstar is set to take on his first major scripted television role in Outrider, a Western drama series from Amazon, according to Deadline.

The report says that Schwarzenegger will star in and executive produce the series, which will be set in the late 1800s in Oklahoma Indian Territory.

The mystery series will tell “the dark and dangerous tale of a deputy who is not only tasked by a notoriously brutal judge with apprehending a legendary outlaw in the wilderness—but must also partner with a ruthless Federal Marshal to make sure justice is properly served. And as the story unfolds, not only will enemies become allies, but a series of unpredictable surprises will blur the line between good guys and bad”.

Schwarzenegger will play the Federal Marshal, who, just like Schwarzenegger, immigrated to the United States from Europe as a child. Mace Neufeld, who is an executive producer of Amazon’s Jack Ryan series—see the trailer for that show here—will executive produce Outrider along with Schwarzenegger.

The report about Outrider comes just a day after news broke that Amazon is developing a Conan the Barbarian TV series from Colony co-creator Ryan Condal and Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik. There’s no word on if Schwarzenegger will make a cameo in that series after playing Conan in the 1982 action film, but the fact that his new show will be on Amazon only fuels speculation.

Outrider isn’t the only project that Schwarzenegger has on the horizon. Schwarzenegger is attached to a Twins sequel, Triplets, and he’s coming back to the Terminator franchise for a new film that will pick up as a sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, alongside actress Linda Hamilton.

No release date has been set for Outrider. However, the new Terminator film, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), will be released on July 26, 2019.