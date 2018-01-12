The Avengers saga is culminating with two of the biggest superhero movies ever: Avengers: Infinity War, and the as-of-yet untitled Avengers 4.

Production recently wrapped on the fourth Avengers film, but not before some set photos trickled out of some of the biggest stars of the film—Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, and Mark Ruffalo—filming a major battle scene.

While it’s unclear when or where the scene takes place, it shows some interesting looks at Captain America (Evans), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Downey), Hulk (Ruffalo), and Ant-Man (Rudd), including Cap wearing his “classic” suit from the first Avengers film, Stark with blonde-tinged hair and a S.H.I.E.L.D.-like uniform, and a slightly upgraded Ant-Man suit.

The new looks have sparked some fan speculation about the film, including whether Thanos (Josh Brolin, now jacked for Deadpool 2) will use the Infinity Gauntlet’s time or reality stones to create an alternate reality—or send the heroes back in time in the upcoming film.

One thing is beyond speculation: These movies will have a mega-cast. Both Avengers: Infinity War and the Avengers 4 film represent the culmination of 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe story-building. At least 60 different characters are set to interact in this film. It also could include some surprises, like the MCU's first appearance of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

The lineup for the movies has basically everyone you’ve ever loved from the MCU—and then even more. In addition to appearances from Avengers heavy hitters like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the Incredible Hulk, we're also set to see characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Black Panther in the mix, including Star-Lord (Men's Fitness cover star Chris Pratt, in one of his most badass roles), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and everyone's favorite anti-villain, Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will be released on May 5. Avengers 4, also directed by the Russo Brothers, will be released on May 3, 2019.

Here’s a look at the stars in action.