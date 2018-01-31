Critics are heaping praise on Black Panther following its first press screening on January 29—and Marvel has celebrated the positive response by releasing a fascinating behind-the-scenes look.

The newest film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set for release on February 16. But critics were allowed the first viewing at private screenings on Monday, and took to Twitter to share their spoiler-free reactions.

Among high notes: Remarks about Michael B. Jordan's ambitiously villainous performance as Erik Killmonger, as well as Panther's special effects, production design, and cinematography.

What follows is a 15-minute video showing some of the work that went into the final product. We get a glimpse of the cast performing a lot of its own stunts, and some looks at the gorgeous, heralded set design.