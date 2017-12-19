The original Sicario is a powerhouse. The critically acclaimed 2015 drug-cartel thriller features a breakout direction from Denis Villeneuve, awe-inspiring cinematography from the veteran Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049), as well as a standout performance from Emily Blunt.

But stealing the show was the film's star, Benicio del Toro, who seared himself into our minds with his haunting portrayal of an FBI task force leader with a shadowy past.

Del Toro, as well as co-star Josh Brolin, are back on for Sicario 2: Soldado, which was announced in 2016. The war against the Mexican drug cartel rages on in the sequel's trailer. Take a look:

Sicario 2: Soldado, directed by Stefano Sollima and starring Brolin, del Toro, Catherine Keener, and Matthew Modine, is set to premiere on June 29, 2018.