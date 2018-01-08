When you play the game of bidding, you either win or you...cry?

That's what we imagine Brad Pitt found himself doing after losing out on the chance to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with the stunningly talented Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the series.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience was up for grabs during the silent auction at Sean Penn's annual gala for Haiti, according to Variety. And while the bidding to share a couch (or private home theater, we're guessing) with Clarke (who was in attendance) started at just $20,000, that number quickly rose once Kit Harington (who stars as Jon Snow in the series) offered to sit in on the viewing, as well.

That's when Pitt raised his initial $80,000 bid to $120,000, which should be chump change for an international celebrity, right? Wrong. The War Machine actor was ultimately outbid by another gala-goer, who ended up shelling out $160,000 to spend some quality time with the Mother of Dragons and the King of the North.

The only question we have: Are a few Season 8 spoilers included in the price tag? For that much money, we hope the answer is yes.