Michael B. Jordan seemingly hasn't stopped working—or at least, working out—since the first Creed movie in 2015. Since then, he's posted countless workouts to prep for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, and, most recently, his reprisal as Adonis Creed in Creed 2.

Jordan's lifestyle lately has been all fitness, all the time. For Black Panther, the actor revealed that he would work out three times a day and eat six times daily just to maintain the body for which the role called.

After completing production on his first superhero movie, Jordan decided to take it easy and play a boxer...again.

A couple of videos have surfaced of Jordan showing off his ruthless training regimen as he hones his impeccable figure for his role in Creed 2.

Check them out below:

Creed 2 is expected to hit theaters on November 21.