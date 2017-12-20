Given its success with wildly popular series like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, it's no surprise that Netflix has clearly bought into the sci-fi genre.

Next up: Altered Carbon. The radical cyber-futuristic series, which is based on the 2002 eponymous novel by Richard K. Morgan, is set 250 years in the future. The premise is pretty complex: In short, people's memories and consciousness have been digitized and can be placed into anyone's body, like a SIM card. The story centers on Takeshi Kovacs, a soldier whose body is resurrected by aristocrat Laurens Bancroft, after the truth behind his own death is revealed.

Altered Carbon becomes available for streaming on Feb. 2, 2018. Until then, check out this glimpse of the beautifully shot sci-fi/action series.