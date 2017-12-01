There's no getting around it: smoking cigarettes wreaks havoc on your health and lifestyle. Traditional cigarettes (as opposed to vapes, which are a slightly healthier alternative) contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals. Plus, according to one study, smokers earn less money than their nonsmoking counterparts.

The effects of weed, on the other hand, aren't so black and white. Marijuana has been shown to have a variety of effects on the body that fall on both sides of the fence. For example, it's most recently been linked to an increased risk for bipolar disorder in young adults and been shown to help relieve pain and improve athletic recovery.

Still, there may be a strong correlation between puffing through a pack of Marlboro Lights and lighting up a joint. Cigarette smokers are 10 times more likely to smoke marijuana on a daily basis, especially in young adults, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Public Health.

In the study, researchers from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health analyzed data from more than 700,000 people (ages 12 and older) in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health from 2002-2014, and studied the relationship between cigarette and cannabis use.

The findings? Although daily marijuana use increased most rapidly among people ages 26 and older from 2002 to 2014, cigarette smokers were 10 times more likely to also smoke weed. Even scarier? Cigarette smokers between the ages of 12 and 17 were 50 times more likely to smoke weed than their nonsmoking peers.

And while there are plenty of myths surrounding weed's effects on your health and fitness (which you can ignore, by the way), these statistics don't lie.