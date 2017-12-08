Take a deep breath. We only have less than a week until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters. Until then, we can only revel in the dramatic trailers that show Finn, Rey, and Leia preparing for battle, and Luke Skywalker return to the Falcon.

Mark Hamill himself decided to get in on the hype when he found a tweet from Brian Gewirtz, who works for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Productions. Gewirtz tweeted a pic of an autograph he got from Hamill when he was child, and Hamill chimed in.

Take a look for yourself:

Shortly after, Seven Bucks President Hiram Garcia—and the brolic bald guy himself, Johnson—added his two cents.



Seriously though Mark, the fact that you took the time to write “From a galaxy far, far away...” to a 10yr old star struck boy, says a lot about your character. @bfg728 is one of my best friends.. he’s a great dude & so are you. Ps, I still try and use the Force like once a week. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 8, 2017

There is clearly a strong force around the latest rendition of the classic sci-fi franchise, and even The Rock has been inspired to "try and use the Force like once a week".

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is the first Star Wars film directed by Rian Johnson, and it will be released on December 15.