Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have lost his title as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood to Mark Wahlberg in 2017, but he looks ready to take it back.

After the smashing success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (more than $850 million worldwide and counting), and both Rampage and Skyscraper on the way this year, Johnson has started to put together his next project—for which he’s going to bring in a major payday.

Johnson is preparing to team up again with his Skyscraper and Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber on Red Menace, an action-comedy for which Johnson is expected to make more than $20 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Johnson could possibly get up to $25 million if the bidding on the project continues, per sources who spoke to THR.

While there are no plot details, “Johnson would play a man who works for Interpol, the international police agency,” according to the report.

Like his previous film with Thurber, Central Intelligence, Red Menace is being described as a “two-hander,” meaning another star will likely be cast in a main role alongside Johnson. The budget for the film is expected to be in the $125-$150 million range.

But that’s not the only Rock-related news to hit.

The Fast & Furious spinoff starring Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs, and Jason Statham’s charismatic Deckard Shaw is getting close to finding a director. David Leitch, who co-directed John Wick and directed Deadpool 2, is the “top choice” to get behind the camera for the spinoff film, according to Variety.

Chris Morgan, who's written numerous installments of the Fast & Furious franchise, is writing the spinoff. Johnson is currently filming Season 4 of Ballers, and will shoot Disney’s Jungle Cruise next.

The Hobbs & Shaw spinoff is set for a July 26, 2019 release.