It's been three years since Paul Rudd's Ant-Man charmed audiences in an unlikely manner. But after the first movie's runaway success, Marvel has slated the oft-diminutive superhero for a return in the studio's third movie of 2018. The sequel, dubbed Ant-Man and the Wasp, will (duh) introduce Wasp, alias Hope van Dyne, played by Lost star Evangeline Lilly.

The first trailer is ripe with thrilling, shape-shifting sequences as Ant-Man (aka Scott Lang) shows off his shrinking ability in fun ways. Few actors do "classically charming" better than Rudd these days, and it'll be interesting to observe his chemistry with Lilly's steely (and undeniably fit) heroine.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, also starring Michael Douglas as inventor Hank Pym and Michael Peña as Luis, premieres July 6. Have a peek at some of the action: