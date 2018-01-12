Fans have been itching to get a look at the upcoming Venom movie since it was announced that Tom Hardy was starring in it. Well, they’ve gotten their wish, but they might need to wait a bit longer to get what they really want: A photo of Venom in his actual costume.

IGN released the first official look at Hardy in Venom, showing the actor portraying Eddie Brock, the human host of the alien symbiote that turns Brock into Venom.

Here’s the first look at Hardy as Brock:

The first official image of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in #Venom pic.twitter.com/QSLdde0rv4 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 11, 2018

In the released video, which was first shown at the Comic Con Experience 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer talk about how excited they are about making the film, and it shows off some of the sets used in the movie.

Fleischer also confirms in the video that Venom will take inspiration from two major Venom comic book storylines, Planet of the Symbiotes and Venom: Lethal Protector.

Here's a look at the video:

While there isn’t too much to decipher from the new photo, there are some hints about the villains who Brock will face off against in the film. It also reveals a potential connection to how Brock comes in contact with the Venom alien symbiote.

A close-up shot (spotlighted on IGN.com) reveals that Brock's reporter notebook has a few questions he’s trying to track down the answers to:

-"So how exactly does the Life Foundation go about testing its pharmaceuticals?"

-"What about the allegations your empire is built on?"

-"That you recruit the most vulnerable of us to volunteer for the testing that more often than not end up (killing) them?"

While the movie's plot hasn’t officially been confirmed, the questions hint that the Life Foundation will be a major antagonist in the film. In Marvel comics, the company is described as a “shadowy survivalist group who believe the world will end in nuclear holocaust,” which is why the foundation creates a “security force” of Venom-like alien symbiotes called Agony, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Scream.

The company connection to the symbiotes also could mean that Brock's reporting on the Life Foundation could lead to his initial encounter with the Venom lifeform.

Venom, starring Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Scott Haze, will be released on October 5.