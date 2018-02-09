The 2018 Winter Olympics have started in PyeongChang.

It only happens once every four years, so every athlete has to make the most of their chances. Making it to the Olympic Games takes years of hard work, countless hours in the gym, and a dedication to your craft that goes above and beyond.

For competitors like Lindsey Vonn, Gus Kenworthy, Pita Taufatofua, Nathan Chen, and Scotty James, the Olympics is a culmination of all that hard work.

Here’s a look at how these stars trained for the 2018 Winter Olympics.