Personal trainer and fitness influencer Anna Victoria was one of the first pioneers in the body-positivity movement. While most other Instagram fitness personalities kept up the same-old physical perfection routine, Victoria regularly posted before-and-after transformation photos on Instagram, snapshots of cheat-meal bloat, and even stomach rolls.

And body love isn't just a movement for women to get behind.

"Body positivity means accepting and loving your body through all stages of life—as we age, [when we] start families, and the times where we're really killing it [in the gym]," Victoria says. "I look at it as a balance between accepting yourself and loving yourself, but also wanting the best for yourself and your body and really taking care of yourself."

She's undergone an impressive body transformation, and found great success from her Fit Body Guides. That, and requests from her fitness community devotees, has served as the inspiration for her latest venture: the Body Love app. The app goes beyond a mere static PDF, providing videos of workouts, mindfulness, as well as nutrition plans. Input your age, height, weight, activity level, and goals, and the app will adjust to you.

"The app calculates your daily needs and macros, then spits out a meal plan that has everything portioned out for your individual needs," Victoria told Men's Fitness. "I really wanted to find a solution—to give people something they don't have to do themselves that's catered to their needs and goals."

Beginning a transformation of your own? Watch the video for more of Victoria's tips on successfully completing a body transformation, finding the balance between nourishment and indulgence, and enjoying the journey no matter how far along you are.