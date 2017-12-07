So, first things first: beware, spoilers are ahead for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Between Littlefinger's execution at the hands of the Stark sisters, Jon and Daenerys' (incestuous!) tryst, and the devastating White Walker-resurrected dragon, there are a ton of jaw-dropping cliffhangers in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. As for Season 8? Well just like you, we can't f*cking wait—even Khal Drogo himself (aka Jason Momoa) says it's "going to be the greatest thing ever aired on TV".

There's just one hitch: The final season of Game of Thrones won't premiere on HBO until 2019, according to Variety's new interview with Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the epic series.

In the interview, Turner confirmed everyone's worst fear when she said that "Game of Thrones comes out in 2019". Most fans had been preparing for a delay, given the show's huge production scope, but Turner has all but confirmed we're going to have to wait even longer than anticipated.

The Lady of Winterfell did, however, reveal how her character will fare with Littlefinger out of the picture: "It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back," she told Variety. "This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight."

Still, the year of 2018 is going to feel longer than ever without our weekly Game of Thrones fix—even if the last season will only have six 90-minute episodes. That being said, there's plenty of other great television out there to tide you over. We're watching History's Vikings and Knightfall, as well as Netflix's Mindhunter and Godless.